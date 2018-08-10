Jarvis: Twitter and Facebook are Platforms, Not Publishers
Google, Facebook, Twitter, and the internet are not media. They are something new we do not yet fully understand.
We are often doomed to see the future as the analog of the past. Journalists see screens that contain familiar text and images and that serve what used to be their ads—and they call that media. Such a mediacentric and egocentric worldview brings too many presumptions and misses too many opportunities.
