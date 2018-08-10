News Newsletter News 

Jarvis: Twitter and Facebook are Platforms, Not Publishers

Jeff Jarvis | The AtlanticAugust 10, 2018

Google, Facebook, Twitter, and the internet are not media. They are something new we do not yet fully understand.

We are often doomed to see the future as the analog of the past. Journalists see screens that contain familiar text and images and that serve what used to be their ads—and they call that media. Such a mediacentric and egocentric worldview brings too many presumptions and misses too many opportunities.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/jarvis-twitter-and-facebook-are-platforms-not-publishers/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *