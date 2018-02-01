Lewis D’Vorkin’s ouster as editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times this week was precipitated by leaked audio of D’Vorkin threatening his staff, the hiring of a shadow editorial team, sexual harassment allegations plaguing the publisher, a vote by the LA Times newsroom to organize, the abrupt suspension of business and finance editor Kimi Yoshino, and, perhaps, even a profile in CJR that detailed D’Vorkin’s troubled legacy as an editor.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/jim-kirk-revives-hope-for-the-la-times/