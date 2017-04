Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/jimmy-wales-wikitribune-to-combat-fake-news-with-wiki-powered-journalism/

With fake news continuing to dominate the discussion about the future of the media and role of social networks in spreading it, many in the tech world have tried to come up with ways to fight this new cancer. Various pronouncements have been made by Google, Facebook and Twitter about tweaking their algorithms.