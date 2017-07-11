Journalism 360 Challenge Funds 11 Projects That Explore Best Practices for Immersive Storytelling in News

Like & Share E&P:

As part of the Journalism 360 Challenge, Google News Lab, Knight Foundation and the Online News Association are awarding $285,000 (£221,700) to 11 projects that aim to accelerate the use of immersive storytelling in news.

Announced today, the winners of the Journalism 360 Challenge, which launched in March, include projects that will explore the formats, ethics and production of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and 360-degree video.