Journalism Accreditor Fires Back At Northwestern After University Opts Out Of Review

James Warren | Poynter May 4, 2017
The accrediting body for journalism schools on Wednesday essentially accused Northwestern University of fudging the facts in exiting the nonprofit overseer’s once-every-six-years accreditation process.

The Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications responded to the surprise move by The Medill School of Journalism, Media and Integrated Marketing Communications with a diplomatic but firm rebuke of the school’s rationale and honesty.

 

