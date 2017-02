Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/journalism-cant-afford-for-corrections-to-be-next-victim-of-fake-news-frenzy/

In a Facebook post, Barbara Tyler is merciless.

“Hey, did anyone think of proofreading your headline today before the paper went to press? I am pretty sure Trump did not replace his vice president. Fake news at its best. Sometimes I wonder why I continue to subscribe to your paper.”