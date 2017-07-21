Journalism is a Public Service. Why Don’t We Fund It Like One?
Local news is in dire straits. In a quest for profit, publishers have gutted newsrooms and hollowed out coverage of local communities. As the industry struggles to build the business model of the future, it’s missing an opportunity to embrace a funding mechanism that can enshrine journalism as a public service: the special service district.Read More
One thought on “Journalism is a Public Service. Why Don’t We Fund It Like One?”
You got it wrong with the second sentence. Newsrooms have been gutted because traditional journalists refused to look at the data and change to the needs of the public. Now, instead of changing, you want the public to pay for you to keep covering news no one cares about, often with plenty of opinion woven into the story. The obligation is on journalists to look in the mirror and realize that they actually don’t know best what to cover and how to cover it, but rather see what the readers want to know and responsibly report on it. When you house is on fire, you need a fire truck. No one needs to pay for someone else’s opinion of what is newsworthy and what is not.