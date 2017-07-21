Journalism is a Public Service. Why Don’t We Fund It Like One?

Like & Share E&P:

Local news is in dire straits. In a quest for profit, publishers have gutted newsrooms and hollowed out coverage of local communities. As the industry struggles to build the business model of the future, it’s missing an opportunity to embrace a funding mechanism that can enshrine journalism as a public service: the special service district.