News Newsletter News 

Journalist and Judge Clash in Turkey Opposition Newspaper Trial

Agence France-PresseDecember 26, 2017

A judge ejected one of Turkey’s most respected investigative journalists from court Monday and ruled that he and three other suspects should remain in jail, in the controversial trial of staff from the main opposition newspaper.

It was one of the angriest exchanges so far in the trial on terror charges of 17 current and former writers, cartoonists and executives from Cumhuriyet (“Republic”), which has raised alarm over press freedom under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/journalist-and-judge-clash-in-turkey-opposition-newspaper-trial/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *