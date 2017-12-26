Journalist and Judge Clash in Turkey Opposition Newspaper Trial

A judge ejected one of Turkey’s most respected investigative journalists from court Monday and ruled that he and three other suspects should remain in jail, in the controversial trial of staff from the main opposition newspaper.

It was one of the angriest exchanges so far in the trial on terror charges of 17 current and former writers, cartoonists and executives from Cumhuriyet (“Republic”), which has raised alarm over press freedom under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.