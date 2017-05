Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/journalist-arrested-after-yelling-questions-at-trump-cabinet-member-in-west-virginia/

A journalist was arrested at the West Virginia Capitol on Tuesday while trying to ask Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question.

Cops detained Public News Service producer Dan Heyman and accused the reporter of “aggressively breaching the Secret Service agents.”