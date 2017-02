Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/journalist-faces-charges-after-arrest-while-covering-dakota-access-pipeline-protest/

A journalist arrested in a broad sweep of a “rogue” protest camp near the Standing Rock reservation is facing criminal charges from North Dakota authorities.

Jenni Monet, 40, on assignment for Indian Country Today and the Center for Investigative Reporting, has been arrested and charged with criminal trespass and “engaging in a riot” by Morton County prosecutors.