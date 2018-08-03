At a little past 10pm on Monday, July 30, veteran Russian war correspondent Orkhan Dzhemal, director Alexander Rastorguyev, and cameraman Kirill Radchenko died on a stretch of road a dozen or so miles from the city of Sibut, the administrative center of the Central African Republic’s Kemo Prefecture. They were shot by armed assailants on their third day in the country chasing a dangerous, highly sensitive story about private mercenaries and international influence.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/journalists-ambushed-in-central-african-republic-during-investigation-of-russian-mercenaries/