http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/journalists-at-gothamist-and-dnainfo-agree-to-join-labor-union/

Reporters and editors at the New York news organizations DNAinfo and Gothamist have agreed to unionize after combining their operations last month.

An “overwhelming” majority of the 26 members of the newsroom staffs of the two websites signed cards agreeing to be represented by the Writers Guild of America East, according to organizers and staff members, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about their workplace.