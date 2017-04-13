News Newsletter News 

Journalists at Gothamist and DNAinfo Agree to Join Labor Union

Eli Rosenberg | New York TimesApril 13, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/journalists-at-gothamist-and-dnainfo-agree-to-join-labor-union/
Twitter
LinkedIn

Reporters and editors at the New York news organizations DNAinfo and Gothamist have agreed to unionize after combining their operations last month.

An “overwhelming” majority of the 26 members of the newsroom staffs of the two websites signed cards agreeing to be represented by the Writers Guild of America East, according to organizers and staff members, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about their workplace.

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *