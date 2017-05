Like & Share E&P:

Staff members at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, among the most powerful voices in the Australian news media, began a weeklong strike on Wednesday over job cuts at Fairfax Media.

The walkout reflects the strains afflicting Australia’s news media, which faces the same digital challenges hurting the industry in the United States and other places.