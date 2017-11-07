Journalists Boycott Disney Films in Solidarity with the L.A. Times
Journalists are boycotting coverage of films from Walt Disney Studios in order to show solidarity with the L.A. Times, which is being blocked by the company.
Entertainment sites like The A.V. Club and Flavorwire, as well as a pop culture writer for the Washington Post, said they would curb their Disney coverage until the ban of the Times was lifted.
One thought on “Journalists Boycott Disney Films in Solidarity with the L.A. Times”
oyoyoy, and disney’s going to break down and cry, is THAT what they think? while not a particular fan of disney and all they stand for and produce, these guys’ stand demonstrates precisely what’s wrong with today’s journalism … our job is to cover events, not to think WE are the events …
how earth-shattering: the a.v. club, flavorwire, and a washpost pop culture writer are unhappy … here’s a few rhetorical questions for you: is disney a private company? is l.a. times a private company? has disney the right to invite or dis-invite anyone it pleases? has l.a. times the right whomever and whatever it pleases?
so, the a.v. club, flavorwire, and a washpost pop culture writer do not like what’s happening … if they are in journalism, their job is to report on what’s happening, not to announce they’re not going to report on what’s happening because they do not like what’s happening …
but, at least they are honest (without even knowing it) in telling all and sundry they are NOT journalists …
and then, they are surprised that their readership numbers have been going down the drain like nobody’s business …