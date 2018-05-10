News Newsletter News 

Journalists Can Change the Way They Build Stories to Create Organic News Fluency

Tom Rosenstiel and Jane Elizabeth | American Press Institute May 10, 2018

When journalists talk about how they wish the public could recognize good reporting from bad reporting or even fakery, the subject often turns to whether the audience has the right skills. The discussion usually falls under the heading of “news literacy,” a body of work that typically involves a curriculum supervised by schools, heavily oriented toward teaching young people “critical thinking skills” as they consume news.

