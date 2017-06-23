Journalists Condemn Trump Press Restrictions, But Don’t Expect Them To Boycott Briefings
Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders approached the lectern Thursday to take questions from White House reporters ― and then she was suddenly gone.
At least for TV viewers.
CNN producers cut back quickly to anchor Wolf Blitzer, who said the White House had barred video coverage of the daily press conference, which continued off-screen. Audio recordings were allowed but could only be broadcast after it ended.