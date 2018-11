The Hartford Courant’s five-year court battle to get access to the documents and journals of the Sandy Hook mass killer ended last Tuesday when the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled that the documents are public records that must be released to the newspaper. The documents could be released within the next two weeks and released widely — not only to the Courant.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/journalists-should-use-caution-when-reporting-on-new-shooting-details/