Journalists to #PressforEthics During SPJ Ethics Week 2017

The Society of Professional Journalists will #PressforEthics during Ethics Week 2017, April 24-28.

SPJ’s Code of Ethics states that ethical journalism is truthful, compassionate, independent and transparent. The goal of this year’s Ethics Week is to not only help journalists explain how they ethically cover stories, but to share with the public information about what journalists do, how to identify ethical journalism, where to find it and how to support it.