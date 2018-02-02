News Newsletter News 

Judge Delays Ruling on Bidding Process for Charleston Gazette-Mail

Lacie Pierson | Charleston Gazette-MailFebruary 2, 2018

A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday delayed ruling on a motion that would open a 30-day bidding process for the purchase of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Frank Volk said he and involved parties hadn’t had enough time to review a motion outlining the the procedures related to submitting bids and the actual sale of the newspaper during a hearing in the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/judge-delays-ruling-on-bidding-process-for-charleston-gazette-mail/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *