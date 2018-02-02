Judge Delays Ruling on Bidding Process for Charleston Gazette-Mail
A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday delayed ruling on a motion that would open a 30-day bidding process for the purchase of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Frank Volk said he and involved parties hadn’t had enough time to review a motion outlining the the procedures related to submitting bids and the actual sale of the newspaper during a hearing in the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse.
