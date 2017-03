Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/judge-lifts-censorship-order-in-victory-for-newspaper/

A state judge has thrown out an order that censored The Trentonian newspaper, and attorneys for the publication on Thursday hailed the ruling as a victory for First Amendment rights in New Jersey.

Superior Court Judge Lawrence DeBello ruled in favor of The Trentonian on Monday, lifting an unusual “prior restraint” that had been imposed by another judge, Craig Corson.