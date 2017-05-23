Judge Won’t Move Libel Suit Against Buzzfeed Over Trump Dossier

Like & Share E&P:

A federal judge has turned down BuzzFeed’s request to move a libel suit over its publication of a dossier containing unverified allegations against President Donald Trump.

BuzzFeed and its editor-in-chief Ben Smith asked that the case be relocated to New York City, but Miami-based U.S. District Court Judge Ursula Ungaro issued a ruling Monday refusing to give up the case filed by Russian tech executive and entrepreneur Aleksej Gubarev.