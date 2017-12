Dozens of laid-off and former LA Weekly staffers, freelancers, and supporters gathered outside the alt-weekly’s headquarters on Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City on a recent Friday, vowing to take their newspaper back after a faceless holding company purchased it and abruptly fired almost the entire editorial staff a week earlier.

