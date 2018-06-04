Justice, Finally, for Stricken Washington Post Reporter

He worked for the richest man in the world. He was an energetic hiker and lover of the outdoors — and a hard-charging science writer for the Washington Post (where we worked together).

In 2012, Brian Vastag was felled by a fever. He’s never recovered. The science reporter was stricken by what he calls “the most forlorn of orphan illnesses” — myalgic encephalomyelitis, or “painful inflammation of the brain and spine.”