Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/kellyanne-conway-strays-from-media-critique-to-praise-some-print-reporters/

Kellyanne Conway briefly strayed from the White House’s long-standing critiques of the media Wednesday to deliver a rare bit of praise to certain print outlets for what she called improving coverage, bristling especially at the characterization that the president dislikes a top New York Times reporter.