Ken Stern Purchases The La Conner Weekly News

The La Conner Weekly News has a new owner-publisher with its July 5th edition. Ken Stern’s La Conner News Publishing Co. purchased the weekly newspaper from Sandy Stokes and Cindy Vest, who have published the 1,500 circulation newspaper for ten years, are “inching” toward retirement as they assist Stern, from Cincinnati, with an orderly transition.

Gauger Media Service, Inc., a newspaper and magazine brokerage firm in Raymond, WA managed sale of this adjudicated paid circulation weekly.

Stern holds two masters degrees, one in resource development from Michigan State University and the second in English from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn. His background suites him well in the ag and tourism oriented La Conner market. Stern’s prior career was in agricultural food production economy. Most recently he managed a farm advocacy program spanning Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

Stern’s business experience and expertise will be focused on expanding the newspaper’s digital reach while continuing the La Conner Weekly News’ focus on hyper-local news and advertising content.