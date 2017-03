Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/klaxon-an-open-source-tool-from-the-marshall-project-helps-journalists-track-newsworthy-changes-to-websites/

The Marshall Project, a non-profit news organisation that covers the criminal justice system in the United States, has developed a free and open-source tool that allows reporters and editors to track websites of interest and receive notifications via Slack or email when newsworthy changes happen.