Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/knight-foundation-awards-1-million-to-projects-aimed-at-fighting-misinformation/

A mobile game that tracks falsehoods, a tool that busts lie-spewing internet bots and projects aimed at increasing the reach of fact checks are among the winners of a $1 million challenge from The Knight Prototype Fund aimed at improving the flow of accurate information.