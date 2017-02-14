Knight Foundation Is Holding An Open Call In March For Ideas To Improve The News And Information Ecosystem
To quickly respond to the growing concern over so-called fake news, Knight Foundation is launching an open call for ideas to counter misinformation and help quality journalism become a more trusted and visible resource at a time when trust in the news media has hit a low.
At the heart of our work is the belief that informed and engaged communities are essential to a healthy democracy, so in mid-March, we will begin accepting applications for early-stage experiments that tackle concerns about trust and misinformation.Read More