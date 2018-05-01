News Newsletter News 

Knight Prototype Fund Winners Outline Tools to Fight Disinformation

Patrick Butler | IJNETMay 1, 2018

Four winners of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation’s Prototype Fund Challenge presented tools and strategies to fight disinformation and increase trust in the media during a panel at the International Symposium on Online Journalism in Austin, Texas. The topics ranged from using machine learning to separate true stories from fake ones to a network of citizens in Chicago who report on otherwise ignored public meetings.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/knight-prototype-fund-winners-outline-tools-to-fight-disinformation/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *