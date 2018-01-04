L.A. Times Faces Crucial Worker Vote as News Staff Weighs Union

Hundreds of Los Angeles Times newsroom staffers begin voting Thursday on whether to unionize in what could be a stinging rebuke to owner Tronc Inc.

“I’ve been here for 30 years, and the past 20 years pretty much have been continual management and ownership chaos,” said reporter Bettina Boxall, a member of the committee spearheading the drive to join the NewsGuild, an affiliate of the Communications Workers of America.