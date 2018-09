The billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Times has made a career, and multibillion dollar fortune, from attempting to cure cancer as well as the pervasive ills of the health care system writ large. Now focused on reviving the Fourth Estate on the West Coast, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is turning to an unlikely ally, one which he believes will be central to real news engagement: video games.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/l-a-times-owner-sees-video-games-esports-as-evolution-of-modern-news-media/