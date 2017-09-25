News Newsletter News 

LA Times Tops 100,000 in Digital Subscriptions

Ken Doctor | The StreetSeptember 25, 2017

Pay up. News readers get that message more and more frequently these days, as big news sites tighten up their paywalls, allowing fewer free articles per month.

While The New York Times and The Washington Post, as well as The New Yorker and The Atlantic, have won the big Trump Bump digital subscription headlines in the first half of the year, the Los Angeles Times has quietly assumed the leadership in digital subscriptions among regional dailies.

