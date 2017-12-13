LA Weekly Interim Editor-in-Chief Suspended Over ‘Offensive’ Old Tweets

In another setback for LA Weekly, recently-hired interim editor-in-chief Hillel Aron has been suspended without pay, after old tweets deemed offensive by critics and by the publication’s new owners came to light.

“LA Weekly has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind. Past comments posted by Hillel Aron on Twitter that have come to our attention over the last 24 hours are extremely offensive and unacceptable,” Publisher Brian Calle and general counsel David Welch said in a statement provided to TheWrap.