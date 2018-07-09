Lakeway Publishers, Inc. Sells the Osceola News-Gazette to American Hometown Publishing

Lakeway Publishers, Inc. has sold the Osceola News-Gazette located in Kissimmee, Fla. to American Hometown Publishing Inc.

“We’re ecstatic to be joining American Hometown Publishing,” said Osceola News-Gazette publisher and media veteran Tom Overton. “It’s a company that specializes in operating free print and digital content products in fast-growing markets, and our readers and advertisers are in for exciting new twists.”

Kissimmee, Fla., is situated just minutes from Disney World, and Osceola County has exploded from about 25,000 residents in 1970 to more than 325,000 today. The Osceola News-Gazette publishes twice weekly and is carrier-delivered to about 40,000 households that request the publication.

“We continue to focus on acquiring free-distribution hyperlocal news products in growing destination markets and the Osceola News-Gazette is an ideal addition to our portfolio,” said AHP CEO Brad Dennison. “We see a wonderful opportunity to build engaging print and digital products, and a large audience in central Florida.”

Randy Cope and Gary Greene of Cribb, Greene & Cope represented Lakeway Publishers, Inc. in the sale. Cribb, Greene & Cope is a leading merger and acquisitions firm with offices in Virginia, Missouri and Montana.