Lakeway Publishers to sell Sun Publications to D-R Media

D-R Media and Investments announced on September 18th that it is purchasing Sun Publications of Florida from Lakeway Publishers according to Gary Greene and Randy Cope of Cribb, Greene & Cope.

Publications include the Sumter Shopper, The Clermont News Leader, the Four Corners News Leader, the Mt. Dora Triangle News Leader, and the commercial printing operations based in Polk county, Florida.

D-R Media founder David Dunn-Rankin stated, “we are excited to add the weeklies and printing operations of Sun Publications to our existing weeklies in Polk county and to our daily newspaper in Highlands county helping us create a larger presence in central Florida. We think the Florida market is a vibrant growth market for newspapers.”

Jack Fishman, President of Lakeway Publishers, Inc. said, “ Serving the central Florida readers and advertisers during the past few years had been rewarding and a pleasure. Our staff has produced quality papers and we are very pleased that David Dunn-Rankin and family with their experience and background, will be expanding their presence in central Florida. Community Newspapers are a vital party of local communities and are very important to the citizens that live and work in them.”

Cribb, Green & Cope represented Lakeway Publishers in this transaction. Terms of the Lakeway/D-R Media transaction were not disclosed.