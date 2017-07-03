Last Month, Facebook Launched a Pilot Program with 6 Local Newsrooms. Here’s How it’s Going

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/last-month-facebook-launched-a-pilot-program-with-6-local-newsrooms-heres-how-its-going/

Last month, a group of local newsrooms began working with Facebook as part of a project by the social media platform to establish stronger ties to local news.

Six newsrooms are part of the first six-month pilot program, with another six to follow. Those newsrooms, Berkleyside, Honolulu Civil Beat, Texas Tribune, QCityMetro, Philadelphia Public School Notebook and Homepage Media Group, are members of Local Indepdent Online News Publishers and the Insitute for Nonprofit News.