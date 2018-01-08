News Newsletter News 

‘Latinas in Journalism’ Leverages Social Media to Create Community, Open Doors

Laura Castaneda | MediaShiftJanuary 8, 2018

When it comes to hiring and promoting Latinas in newsrooms, the powers that be often blame a lack of progress on their inability to find enough candidates with the requisite qualifications, also known as the “pipeline” problem.

As a response, Dallas-based former television reporter Rebecca Aguilar launched a Facebook page called “Latinas in Journalism.” Within four hours of its November launch, the page got 200 members.

