Lawmakers Alarmed at Push to Sell CNN

Steven Overly | Politico November 9, 2017

Even critics of AT&T’s proposed mega-merger with Time Warner expressed alarm Wednesday at allegations that President Donald Trump’s Justice Department is intervening in the deal for political reasons — namely his oft-expressed complaints about CNN.

“Any indication that this administration is using its power to weaken media organizations it doesn’t like would be a profoundly disturbing development,” Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) said, after POLITICO and other news outlets reported that the DOJ had been pressing the companies to unload the Time Warner-owned news network.

