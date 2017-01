Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/layoffs-hit-north-jersey-media-group-again/

Journalists at the North Jersey Media Group are facing yet another round of layoffs, according to a memo from the company’s boss.

The memo, from North Jersey Media Group President Nancy A. Meyer, says the company is “initiating a series of staff reductions” without going into specific numbers.

The latest round of layoffs comes less than six months after a round of staff cuts that sapped more than 100 jobs from the company.