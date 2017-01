Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/le-monde-identifies-600-unreliable-websites-in-fake-news-crackdown/

Le Monde is set to release a suite of products designed to throttle the spread of fake news online.

“Decodex” is the name for the French newspaper’s three fact-checking products powered by a database of 600 websites deemed unreliable and compiled by Le Monde’s fact-checking unit, Les Décodeurs, over the last year.