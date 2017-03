Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/lead-stories-is-debunking-misinformation-starting-to-trend-on-social-media/

Debunking misinformation and disinformation online is now a point of focus for many news organisations across the world, whether the teams consist of specialised fact-checkers or reporters who are taking on a new task.

The small team behind Lead Stories, a website highlighting trending stories on social media, moved towards debunking popular articles online a couple of months ago.