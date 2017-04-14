Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/lee-enterprises-purchases-missoula-independent/

Lee Enterprises, which owns the Missoulian and several other newspapers and magazines in Montana, has purchased Independent Publishing, including the Missoula Independent, a free weekly paper that’s distributed in Missoula and surrounding areas.

Mike Gulledge, vice president of publishing at Lee Enterprises, said both papers will remain editorially independent. The news coverage from each paper will remain separate, as will the advertising operations.