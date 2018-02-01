Lee Enterprises sells Maysville, Kentucky newspaper

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a major provider of local news, information and advertising in 50 markets, has sold its newspaper and digital media operations in Maysville, Kentucky to Champion Media LLC, including The Ledger Independent and maysville-online.com according to Randy Cope of Cribb, Greene & Cope who represented Lee Enterprises in the sale.

The Daily Herald is published six days a week with a print circulation of 3,654 daily, and maysville-online.com reaches more than 6,300 unique visitors each month. Lee acquired the newspaper in 2002 as part of the purchase of Howard Publications.

“We’re confident The Ledger Independent will continue its commitment to local news and dedicated service to the Maysville community under new ownership,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Champion Media owns four daily newspapers and 18 weeklies in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Minnesota.

“Champion Media is honored that Lee Enterprises has given us the opportunity to acquire the Maysville Ledger Independent,” said Scott Champion, Chief Executive Officer of Champion Media. “We are excited to add Maysville to our cluster of newspapers across the river in Ripley, West Union, Georgetown, and Batavia, Ohio.”

Randy Cope of Cribb, Greene & Cope represented Lee Enterprises in the sale. Cribb, Greene & Cope is a leading merger and acquisitions firm with offices in Virginia, Missouri, and Montana.