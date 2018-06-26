Lee Enterprises Teaming Up with BH Media to Manage Berkshire’s Newspaper, Digital Operations
Lee Enterprises Inc. has joined with BH Media Group Inc. in an agreement for Lee to manage Berkshire Hathaway’s newspaper and digital operations in 30 markets, beginning July 2.
The agreement provides Lee with flexibility to implement revenue initiatives and business transformation consistent with how it manages its own newspaper and digital operations in 49 markets, while Berkshire Hathaway continues as owner of BH Media.
