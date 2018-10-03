Leelanau Enterprise Sold to Wyoming Publisher

The Leelanau (Mich.) Enterprise has been sold to an independent publisher from Buffalo, Wyo. Louis Mullen purchased the weekly, recently named Michigan Newspaper of the Year, from Alan and Debra Campbell of Lake Leelanau, Mich. The Campbells have been hands-on owners of the Enterprise since 1997 and plan to enjoy retirement. They formerly owned the Holly (Mich.) Herald Advertiser.

The sale closed on Oct. 1. Ken Blum of Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the sellers. The sale also includes the Leelanau Pages Business and Community Directory and the Leelanau Visitors Guide.

The Enterprise is an 8,000 paid-circulation publication with a Thursday dateline. It is the official and sole newspaper serving Leelanau County, Mich., a major tourist destination named the “Most Beautiful Place in America” by television’s “Good Morning America.”

Mullen also owns newspapers in other markets known for scenery including the Nugget of Sisters, Ore., the Miner of Newport, Wash.; the Independent Record of Thermopolis, Wyo. and the Green River Star of Green River, Wyo. He is the co-owner of the Jefferson County and Port Townsend (Wash.) Leader.

Mullen said he plans to keep the current staff as is and continue the standard of excellence established by the Campbells. He is a strong believer in weekly newspapers, contending they face less competition for advertising revenue from online advertising platforms and other forms of news media.