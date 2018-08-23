Lenfest Institute Launches New Lenfest Local Lab for Product Experiments
The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, the Philadelphia-based non-profit organization focused solely on sustaining local news organizations across the country, is launching the Lenfest Local Lab, a new initiative to experiment with news and information products.
The lab will be led by Sarah Schmalbach, who previously co-led The Guardian’s Mobile Innovation Lab, which ran nearly two dozen mobile storytelling experiments that reached a half-million readers.
