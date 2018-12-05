News 

Les Moonves Obstructed Investigation Into Misconduct Claims, Report Says

Rachel Abrams and Edmund Lee | New York TimesDecember 5, 2018

Facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations and fearing his career as an entertainment titan was over, Leslie Moonves, the chief executive of CBS, destroyed evidence and misled investigators in an attempt to preserve his reputation and save a lucrative severance deal, according to a draft of a report prepared for the company’s board.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/les-moonves-obstructed-investigation-into-misconduct-claims-report-says/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

One thought on “Les Moonves Obstructed Investigation Into Misconduct Claims, Report Says

  • Jerry Kurbatoff
    December 5, 2018 at 9:38 am
    Permalink

    No surprise here just another executive who failed to act responsibly with integrity.

    Reply

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *