Les Moonves Obstructed Investigation Into Misconduct Claims, Report Says
Facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations and fearing his career as an entertainment titan was over, Leslie Moonves, the chief executive of CBS, destroyed evidence and misled investigators in an attempt to preserve his reputation and save a lucrative severance deal, according to a draft of a report prepared for the company’s board.
One thought on “Les Moonves Obstructed Investigation Into Misconduct Claims, Report Says”
No surprise here just another executive who failed to act responsibly with integrity.