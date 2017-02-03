Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/lessons-from-russia-how-fake-news-and-misinformation-distract-journalists/

Whatever the country, independent journalists constantly face the challenge of dealing with slippery officials who whitewash policies and “spin” controversial government actions.

In my 25 years working as a journalist in countries like Russia and Kazakhstan, one challenge I’ve observed is that in many cases, the problem isn’t that government officials are willing to go on the record telling blatant untruths — they don’t have to, because certain media outlets already do so for them.