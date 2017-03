Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/lessons-from-the-fake-news-pandemic-of-1942/

Seventy-five years ago, tens of thousands of white Southerners responded with agitated concern when they learned both by word of mouth and in some regional newspapers that First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt was traveling widely throughout the former Confederate states, quietly organizing black women into secret “Eleanor Clubs.”