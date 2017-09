Jenna Wortham recently returned to Charlottesville, Virginia, for the first time in more than a decade. Now a staff writer at The New York Times Magazine, Wortham lived in Charlottesville for years until her graduation from the University of Virginia in 2004.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/lessons-on-covering-race-and-racism-after-charlottesville/